HM Payson & Co. Has $5.58 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

