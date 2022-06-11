HM Payson & Co. Purchases 217 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock worth $11,014,188 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

