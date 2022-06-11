HM Payson & Co. Purchases 228 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

