HM Payson & Co. Sells 225 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

