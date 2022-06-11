HollyGold (HGOLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $222,321.00

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. HollyGold has a total market cap of $671,483.15 and $222,321.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00331354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00031468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00417032 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,450,128 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

