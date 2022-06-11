Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.
NYSE HMC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
