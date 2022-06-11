Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

NYSE HMC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Honda Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

