Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.44. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

