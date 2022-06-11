HOPR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $350,329.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $28.03 million and $350,329.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00318094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 204.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00434632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

