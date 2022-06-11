HOPR (HOPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $312,635.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOPR has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $312,635.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00340224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00410261 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.