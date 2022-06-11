HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading Down 2.3%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €116.90 ($125.70) and last traded at €117.10 ($125.91). 6,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €119.90 ($128.92).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €149.00 ($160.22) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €120.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

