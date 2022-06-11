Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading Down 0.8%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.04). Approximately 103,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 72,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.39) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £438.04 million and a PE ratio of 32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 366.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 432.24.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

