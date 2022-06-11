Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $98.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.
About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
