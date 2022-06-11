Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $444.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.52. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.51.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.