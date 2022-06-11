Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 167,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,947,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ichor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ichor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.