Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Update

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 811.1% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICNC. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,348,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 382,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICNC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

