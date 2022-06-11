Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Hits $3.58 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Idena has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $240,148.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 178.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028560 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00434481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 85,648,204 coins and its circulating supply is 60,390,691 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

