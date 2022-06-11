Idena Price Tops $0.0560 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Idena has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $222,287.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 85,668,450 coins and its circulating supply is 60,405,640 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

