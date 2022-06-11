IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Reaches $48.78 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. IDEX has a total market cap of $48.78 million and approximately $39.64 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,717,320 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

