IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 253.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,246 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of IES worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IES by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in IES by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Gendell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $650.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 2.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

