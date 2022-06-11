iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 879,646 shares.The stock last traded at $10.89 and had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.76.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares during the period. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd grew its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.