Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $48,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

ITW stock opened at $196.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.