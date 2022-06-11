Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $5,647,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW opened at $196.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.28 and a 200-day moving average of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

