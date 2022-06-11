Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Cap of $152.32 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $152.32 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $234.03 or 0.00817422 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00340224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00410261 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.