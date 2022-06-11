iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) CEO Tim Peterman Sells 7,050 Shares

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) CEO Tim Peterman sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $26,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,420.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tim Peterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Tim Peterman sold 4,098 shares of iMedia Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $23,973.30.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Tim Peterman acquired 32,573 shares of iMedia Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11.

IMBI opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMBI. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

