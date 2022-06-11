Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180,000.00 to $400,000.00. Immuneering posted sales of $660,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year sales of $880,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Immuneering stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 136,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

In other news, Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,451 shares of company stock valued at $123,501.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

