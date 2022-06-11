IMV’s (IMV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.31.
Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$1.09 on Tuesday. IMV has a 1-year low of C$1.07 and a 1-year high of C$3.01. The stock has a market cap of C$89.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.57.
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
