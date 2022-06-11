Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at $576,663.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

