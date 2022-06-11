Industrial Alliance Securities Begins Coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

