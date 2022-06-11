Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.48 Per Share

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MLI opened at GBX 176 ($2.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £514.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.78. Industrials REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 174 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Industrials REIT in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

