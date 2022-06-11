Innova Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Innova has a market capitalization of $318,548.03 and $30.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

