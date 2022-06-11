Insider Buying: Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) COO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) COO Daniel P. Rohling bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at $265,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BATL opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Battalion Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $227.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 28.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Battalion Oil by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 296,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Battalion Oil by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Battalion Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

