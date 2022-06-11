Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,104,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,980,626.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CXDO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

