Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Charles L. Frischer purchased 11,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KFS opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

