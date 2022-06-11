Insider Buying: SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Director Purchases $54,400.00 in Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Director Dov Shiff purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,817,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,435.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dov Shiff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SQL Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Dov Shiff acquired 883 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,258.27.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Dov Shiff acquired 848 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $2,874.72.

On Thursday, May 26th, Dov Shiff acquired 2,955 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $10,312.95.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Dov Shiff acquired 11,922 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $42,680.76.

On Thursday, May 12th, Dov Shiff acquired 10,824 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $51,630.48.

On Thursday, May 12th, Dov Shiff acquired 10,824 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $51,630.48.

SKYX opened at $2.00 on Friday. SQL Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

SQL Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.