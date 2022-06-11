Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96.

On Thursday, May 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

NYSE BX traded down $6.22 on Friday, hitting $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,977. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.59 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

