Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Sells $18,409.49 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director Shefali Agarwal sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $18,409.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

