Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells 36,260 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.