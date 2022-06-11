Insider Selling: Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $21,770.00 in Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $21,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $791.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.25. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.