Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $11,750.47 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $11,750.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,784.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE OLO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. OLO’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in OLO by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in OLO by 399.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OLO by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 130,033 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,255,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

