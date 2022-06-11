Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) General Counsel Sells 9,833 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Dario Scimeca sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $20,255.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DTIL opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 217,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

