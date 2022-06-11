Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) General Counsel Sells 9,833 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Dario Scimeca sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $20,255.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DTIL opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
