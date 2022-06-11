Insider Selling: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) EVP Sells $36,484.00 in Stock

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $150.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

