Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 74,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. Intapp has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,720.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,058.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,527.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435. 45.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.