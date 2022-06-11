Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 27,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 40,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.