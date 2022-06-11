Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the May 15th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,770. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

