Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 1,654.1% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,636,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IINX stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

