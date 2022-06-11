Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 1,654.1% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,636,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IINX stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About Ionix Technology (Get Rating)
