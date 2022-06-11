iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Colony Group LLC’s Largest Position

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $266,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $59.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

