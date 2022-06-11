iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

