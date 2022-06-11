iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 89.4% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the May 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
IBTD opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $25.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
