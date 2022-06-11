iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 89.4% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the May 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IBTD opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 41,865 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $737,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

