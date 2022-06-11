iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.59

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 32187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,131,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,854,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,518,000 after acquiring an additional 236,563 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,527,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 190,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,777,000 after purchasing an additional 633,637 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,291,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

