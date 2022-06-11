iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $51,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

